PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A driver is facing a list of charges for a crash that killed two teenagers and seriously injured a Washington County sheriff’s deputy.

The 18-year-old driver, Xavier Rodriguez, entered a not guilty plea on Friday. Prosecutors say Rodriguez ran a red light at Southwest TV highway and Murray in late April — hitting the deputy’s cruiser.

A crash on TV Hwy has left two people dead and four others, including a deputy, hospitalized on April 27, 2022 (KOIN).

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office patrol car was smashed after another car ran a red light on TV Hwy on April 27, 2022 (Courtesy: Beaverton PD).

Rodriguez faces charges including second-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII.

According to Beaverton Police Department, the initial investigation showed a Nissan Altima with five Southridge High School students ran the red light and crashed into the driver’s side of Deputy Michael Trotter’s patrol car.

Two students in the Nissan, 17-year-old Matthew Amaya and 16-year-old Juan Pacheco Aguilera were killed in the crash.

Beaverton police said Rodriguez was released from a hospital and taken into police custody Friday morning and was later arraigned for his charges.