PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was allegedly involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.

Robert Sweeney was booked in the Washington County Jail on manslaughter and DUII charges.

In the early morning of July 3, police responded to a single-vehicle crash near the corner of Northwest Tanasbourne Drive and NE Stucki Avenue. Upon arrival, officers said they found the vehicle “on its top and fully engulfed” in flames.

One of the occupants was removed from the vehicle and rushed to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said. The other person inside was dead.