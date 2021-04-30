Driver crashes into car after leading deputy on a pursuit in Eugene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old man faces multiple charges including DUII and reckless endangering after leading deputies on a pursuit and later crashing into another vehicle occupied by a mother her and her baby, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

LCSO officials said they got a call Thursday at 7:44 p.m. about a Toyota Tacoma speeding more than 100 miles per hour near Clear Lake Road and Greenhill Road. The caller added that the vehicle was “passing erratically” and that beer cans were falling out the back. The caller also said the driver had driven in and out of a ditch multiple times.

At 8:14 p.m., a deputy saw a Toyota Tacoma speeding, running through red traffic lights and swerving all over the road near East 7th Avenue in Eugene, according to LCSO. When the deputy tried to make a traffic stop, the driver fled, initiating a pursuit.

The pursuit led eastbound on I-105 toward the I-5, with the driver going at least 100 miles per hour, according to LCSO. At one point, the driver crashed into another vehicle occupied by a mother and her baby, then continued westbound on Beltline Highway

The mother and child were uninjured, according to LCSO.

Deputies attempted to stop the driver with spike strips but were unsuccessful, LCSO officials said.

The pursuit continued toward West 11th Avenue and ended off Royal Avenue after the driver lost control of he vehicle and hit a traffic sign, according to LCSO.

The driver then got out of his vehicle and challenged deputies and officers to kill him, LCSO reported. The driver did not obey police commands and reached at his waist and into his pockets multiple times. The man was eventually taken into custody with assistance from a police K-9.

The driver, Jesse Bravo, had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. He was later booked at the Lane County Jail for attempting to elude a police officer, failing to perform the duties of a driver, driving under the influence of intoxicants, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, reckless driving, reckless endangering and driving on a suspended license, LCSO officials reported.