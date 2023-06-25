PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The driver of a black BMW was killed in a fiery crash while fleeing Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies on Brown Road in Wilsonville shortly after 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office stated the unnamed person was recorded driving faster than 100 mph on the southbound side of I-5 when authorities gave chase near Boeckman Road.

“Deputies attempted to pull over the speeding vehicle, which was ‘blacked out,’ meaning it had no lights on,” CCSO said.

After exiting I-5 onto Wilsonville Road, the driver crashed into a tree on Brown Road, where the car erupted into flames.

“Deputies attempted to extinguish the fire, but the driver, the only person in the car, did not survive,” CCSO said.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

Firefighters with Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The CCSO is actively investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

KOIN 6 News viewer Elizabeth Nash provided the video.