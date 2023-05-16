Luigina Elmer, 81, died from her injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash in Tigard on Thursday, May 11, 2023 (Courtesy: Elmer’s family).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man accused of driving while under the influence and causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, May 11 is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter.

Grant Thomas, 43, was driving a truck on Southwest Pacific Highway when he allegedly drove into oncoming traffic, causing four cars and a motorcycle to crash near Southwest Pfaffle Street around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to Tigard police.

Two of the three people rushed to a hospital suffered serious injuries. One of the victims, Luigina Elmer, 81, of King City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thomas was arrested at the scene of the crash and booked into Washington County Jail on manslaughter, DUII, assault, reckless driving and criminal mischief charges.

The Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team, which is comprised of officials from several local law enforcement agencies, is leading the investigation.