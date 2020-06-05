Driver flees after striking, killing pedestrian

A grey Dodge Caravan is suspected to be involved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is being sought after a pedestrian was hit and killed in Southwest Portland on Thursday night.

Police say it happened in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Capitol Hill Road around 11 p.m. The driver reportedly did not stop before speeding off, leaving the victim at the intersection. The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Officers say they believe a newer grey Dodge Caravan was involved, with possible damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Chris Johnson at chris.johnson@portlandoregon.gov.