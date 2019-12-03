‘There was no time’: Woman, dog hurt by hit-and-run driver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver is at large after striking a woman and her dog on Monday morning in Southeast Portland.

Mandy Thomson reported she and her dog were on their way to the Revolution Hall Dog Park at about 11:20 a.m. when they were hit by a car.

Thomson said the walk sign was on as she was crossing Southeast Belmont Street at Southeast 20th Avenue when the car made a left turn and struck her and her dog, June. She was knocked to the ground and June bolted away.

“We’re almost halfway across when the car comes out of nowhere,” she said. “There was no time — I just saw the car coming at me, hits me and I’m on the ground.”

A driver fled after hitting a woman and her dog in SE Portland on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. (PPB)

Thomson yelled for June as people came running to help. The driver briefly stopped but then took off east on Belmont. All Thomson could think about was her dog’s safety.

“I got up, people came running over. I was focused on getting her — the driver didn’t check on either one of us,” she said.

June ran to a familiar pet store on Hawthorne where someone grabbed her leash and called Thomson.

Thomson took June to a veterinarian and learned June was fine other than some scrapes on her hind paws. She then took herself to the hospital where she was treated for a fractured knee.

Mandy Thomson and her dog June recover after being hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland, Dec. 2, 2019. (KOIN)

“I knew something was wrong with my leg but I wanted to make sure she was okay,” Thomson said. “Once I got to the hospital, the pain got pretty bad.”

Surveillance video shows the vehicle was a red Toyota Matrix or something similar. If anyone recognizes the car or has any other information about the case, please email officer Richard Storm at Richard.Storm@portlandoregon.gov with case number 19-413206.

