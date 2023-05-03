PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An investigation is underway after a person was found shot multiple times at a crash scene in Northwest Portland early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Portland police were called to the incident near the intersection of Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Everett Street just after 1 a.m.

Officials found the driver at the scene and rushed to them a hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

No suspect information was released.