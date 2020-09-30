Driver gets prison in 2019 crash that killed sisters

Antonio Trayvontae Montgomery is suspected in a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Portland that involved at least 4 cars and left one person dead, July 9, 2019 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office/KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver who killed two sisters in a 2019 crash in Southeast Portland was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Wednesday.

Antonio Montgomery pleaded guilty to 2 counts of manslaughter plus assault and failing to peform the duties of a driver in the crash that took the lives of Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready.

On July 8, 2019, Montgomery was involved in a series of crashes. He first hit one car at SE 171st and Powell, but kept going at a high rate of speed down Powell. He ran a red light and slammed into a Jeep that Macready was driving. Hauth was a passenger.

Montgomery ran into a nearby backyard. He was found hiding in a swimming pool cover and taken into custody.

“Charlene and Robin were inseparable. They were the heartbeat of a very close and loving family,” said Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Brad Kalbaugh. “The selfish and reckless decisions of Antonio Montgomery to drive at excessively high speeds and to then run a red light will cascade for a lifetime.”

The 21-year-old, who also permanently lost his driver’s license, apologized to the families of Charlene Hauth and Robin Macready during the sentencing. He was sentenced to 150 months in prison.