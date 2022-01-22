Driver hits, kills person in SE Portland, flees

Investigators at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash at SE 160th and Powell in Portland, January 22, 2022 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene in Southeast Portland early Saturday night, police said.

Just after 7 p.m. witnesses told police the person was hit by a vehicle at SE 160th and Powell and that the driver took off.

At this time there is no description of the suspect or the vehicle, and no information about the person who died.

Investigators closed down SE Powell between 160th and 162nd while they reconstructed the crash and looked for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PPB Traffic Investigations Unit at 503.823.2103, or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov The case number is 22-20716.