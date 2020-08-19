Driver in deliberate hit-run sentenced to Oregon prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who deliberately hit a motorcylist and severely injured 2 people was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier in August.

A Kawasaki motorcycle hit by a car in Aloha, Aug. 22, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephen Matthew Lister was convicted in late July for the August 23, 2019 hit-and-run near the intersection of SW Blanton Street and SW 175th Avenue. Officials found the Kawasaki motorcycle in the bushes along the road and a man and woman, Chris and Jackielyn Baumgardner, lying in the street. Investigators said they’d been thrown about 100 feet.

Jackielynn suffered a spinal injury. Chris was also severely injured but told deputies Lister hit them and that they’d had an argument with him shortly before the crash.

Chris Baumgardner later told KOIN 6 News Lister rammed their motorcycle from behind at about 70 miles per hour. He said his wife was paralyzed from the neck down.

Beyond being sentenced to 19 years in prison, Lister was also ordered to pay a $200,000 compensatory fine to Jackielynn Baumgardner.