Driver in deliberate hit-run sentenced to Oregon prison

Crime

Stephen Lister sentenced to 19 years in prison, fined $200,000

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Stephen Matthew Lister, Aug. 23, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver who deliberately hit a motorcylist and severely injured 2 people was sentenced to 19 years in prison earlier in August.

A Kawasaki motorcycle hit by a car in Aloha, Aug. 22, 2019. (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Stephen Matthew Lister was convicted in late July for the August 23, 2019 hit-and-run near the intersection of SW Blanton Street and SW 175th Avenue. Officials found the Kawasaki motorcycle in the bushes along the road and a man and woman, Chris and Jackielyn Baumgardner, lying in the street. Investigators said they’d been thrown about 100 feet.

Jackielynn suffered a spinal injury. Chris was also severely injured but told deputies Lister hit them and that they’d had an argument with him shortly before the crash.

Chris Baumgardner later told KOIN 6 News Lister rammed their motorcycle from behind at about 70 miles per hour. He said his wife was paralyzed from the neck down.

Beyond being sentenced to 19 years in prison, Lister was also ordered to pay a $200,000 compensatory fine to Jackielynn Baumgardner.

Jackielyn Baumgardner (left) and Chris Baumgardner (right) were seriously injured when a car rammed their motorcyle in Aloha, Aug. 24, 2019. (Courtesy of Ruth Lee)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss