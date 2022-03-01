PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man found dead after a car crash in east Salem on February 25 was shot to death, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Roberto Gorie’s death was a “homicide caused by gunshot wounds,” authorities said after the autopsy was completed. The 37-year-old live in Salem.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, a 911 caller reported a crash in a residential area on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast.

A black Honda Civic was found on its top with one person in the car who was already dead. At that time, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office noted the person had “suspicious injuries.”

Police have not released any additional details at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to call the MCSO tipline at at 503-540-8079 or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.