PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver allegedly involved in a deadly crash in Aloha has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

On Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office named 48-year-old Chad Wisniewski as the suspected driver. He’s been lodged in the Washington County Jail after a grand jury indicted him on the manslaughter charge.

Officials say that Wisniewski was driving a Jeep Wrangler that was modified for off-road use with 34-year-old Sean Michael Hogan in the passenger seat when the car flipped over on private property during a party on July 23.

Hogan fell out of the car and died at the scene, according to officials.