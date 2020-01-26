Driver involved in deadly Parkrose crash arrested

Tyrell P. Dixon faces a second degree manslaughter charge for his alleged role in the deadly crash. (Photo via Portland Police)

Tyrell Dixon is currently being held on several charges including manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly crash on NE Sandy Blvd in Portland’s Parkrose neighborhood.

Tyrell P. Dixon was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Saturday where he faces several charges including second degree manslaughter, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and reckless driving.

Dixon, 28, was driving with a passenger on westbound on NE Sandy Blvd Saturday morning in a Pontiac Bonneville when he ran a red light at NE 105th, according to police. Dixon subsequently crashed into a Mazda Miata in the intersection. Police say the driver of the Miata died as a result of the crash. Dixon and the passenger were treated for minor injuries.

Traffic was temporarily blocked at the intersection for several hours but is back open.

Speed and impairment were key factors in the crash, according to police.