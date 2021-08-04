Driver kidnapped at knifepoint, man arrested in St Helens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Helens after kidnapping a driver at knifepoint, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shirtless man running through residential yards near Columbia Boulevard at about 5:30 a.m. Oregon State Police troopers helped St. Helens officers search the area.

At West Street, the suspect held a knife to a victim and demanded the person drive him to the McCormick Park Apartments on Old Portland Road and to Motel 6 on South Columbia River Highway, police said. The suspect then let the victim go. No one was hurt.

Officers found the suspect outside Motel 6. The suspect tried to run away but he was taken into custody after a short chase, police said.

Jesse Ryan Brower-Gillpatrick of Portland was booked into Columbia County Jail. The 31-year-old faces charges of 1st-degree robbery, 2nd-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, 2nd-degree criminal trespass, unlawful use of a vehicle, resisting arrest, 3rd-degree theft, coercion, 2nd-degree kidnapping and 2nd-degree theft.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the St. Helens Police Department at 503.397.1521.