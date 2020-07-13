Driver of stolen car flees after plowing through fences, 3 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen car that ran through multiple fences on Monday morning.
According to WCSO, people inside a stolen Dodge Challenger from Forest Grove plowed through three fences in an attempt to shake deputies from their tail. Three arrests have been made, but the driver is reportedly still on the run near Northwest Shearer Hill Road south of Highway 6.
The driver is believed to be a Pacific Islander male in his late teens, deputies say.
This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to update it when new information is available.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.