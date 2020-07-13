Driver of stolen car flees after plowing through fences, 3 arrested

Driver flees after plowing through fences, 3 arrested on July 13, 2020. (WCSO)

The driver is believed to be in his late teens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a stolen car that ran through multiple fences on Monday morning.

According to WCSO, people inside a stolen Dodge Challenger from Forest Grove plowed through three fences in an attempt to shake deputies from their tail. Three arrests have been made, but the driver is reportedly still on the run near Northwest Shearer Hill Road south of Highway 6.

Photo of the stolen Dodge Challenger. (WCSO)

The driver is believed to be a Pacific Islander male in his late teens, deputies say.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will continue to update it when new information is available.