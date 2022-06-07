PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver of a stolen vehicle led police on a chase in Southeast Portland Monday evening, authorities said.

At 6:12 p.m. the Portland Police Bureau was called to SE 148th Avenue and SE Stark Street.

Once there, officers reportedly found a vehicle driving recklessly in the area. When they tried to pull the vehicle over PPB said the driver ran off the road.

The suspect driver was ultimately caught after officers set up a perimeter, according to police.

The driver was arrested for stealing the vehicle and outstanding warrants.