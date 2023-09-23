Officers were unable to find the two suspects

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is investigating after a police chase ended in the driver and passenger fleeing from the scene on foot.

On Friday evening just after 6 p.m., North Precinct officers found a parked car on North Denver Avenue that had been used to escape from officers during two previous incidents.

According to PPB Public Information Officer Kevin Allen, the driver of the vehicle intentionally reversed into a patrol car to evade the police.

The suspect then drove the wrong way on the off ramp for I-5 south, but the police didn’t follow “due to the extreme danger of the suspect’s actions.”

“His car had been disabled by damage, so after driving northbound in the southbound lanes and narrowly avoiding horrific head-on crashes, the driver and a passenger ran on foot,” Allen said.

When PPB recovered the vehicle, they learned that it had been reported stolen. Officers were unable to find the two suspects.