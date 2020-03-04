Driver plows through fresh concrete in SE Portland

Richard Reed was arrested after allegedly driving through fresh concrete in SE Portland on February 14, 2020 (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Valentine’s Day, a white pick-up truck drove through freshly poured concrete at a construction site in Southeast Portland. The vandalism was caught on surveillance camera and on Tuesday Portland police arrested a 28-year-old man.

Richard Reed now faces 2 counts of criminal mischief and reckless driving for the incident at SE 38th and Schiller.

In the video, the driver pulls up to the barricades and stops, then drives through the barricade and plows through the fresh concrete, leaving deep tire tracks at a Portland Bureau of Transportation project.

Reed allegedly caused more than $30,000 in damage.