Driver plows through fresh concrete in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Valentine’s Day, a white pick-up truck drove through freshly poured concrete at a construction site in Southeast Portland. The vandalism was caught on surveillance camera and on Tuesday Portland police arrested a 28-year-old man.
Richard Reed now faces 2 counts of criminal mischief and reckless driving for the incident at SE 38th and Schiller.
In the video, the driver pulls up to the barricades and stops, then drives through the barricade and plows through the fresh concrete, leaving deep tire tracks at a Portland Bureau of Transportation project.
Reed allegedly caused more than $30,000 in damage.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.