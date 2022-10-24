PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.

The shooting happened on Northeast 97th Avenue and East Burnside Street, but Portland police said the driver waited near Northeast 102nd Avenue for medical personnel.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder but is expected to survive, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Investigators said the victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

No suspect information was immediately released.

PPB’s Enhanced Community Safety Team is continuing to investigate.