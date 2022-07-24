Police are searching for the suspect who stole the above blue pickup truck on July 24, 2022 (Courtesy: PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are searching for a driver that allegedly ran off after injuring an officer and an elderly woman in Southeast Portland on Sunday.

According to Portland police, at 8:39 a.m. officers received a report of a stolen pickup truck on SE Powell Boulevard near 153rd Avenue.

As the officers were investigating, officials said a suspect hopped in the truck and tried to drive off but struck the officer. The suspect driver then hit a nearby vehicle, injuring the passenger inside.

Officers found the stolen truck nearby, but PPB said the suspect was nowhere to be found. A search is underway from SE 148th Avenue to 152nd Avenue and from SE Division to Stark Street.

Police said the officer was seriously injured but is expected to survive, while the extent of the woman’s injuries are unknown.

“I was upset to hear about the injury to our officer and am thankful he is alive,” said Chief Chuck Lovell. “I am also thankful to the officers who are working diligently to attempt to locate and arrest this suspect. This is another example of how dangerous our work is and highlights the commitment these officers have to serving the community.”

The search has shut down SE Powell Boulevard from 152nd and 156th Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 22-198085.