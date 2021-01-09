Driver sought in deadly N Portland hit and run collision

Crime

Stretch of N Denver closed during investigation

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

File image of Portland Police vehicle (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has died following an early morning hit and run crash in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood.

Officers responded to a report of a person laying on the road on N Denver Avenue at the N Columbia Boulevard overpass around 6:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. Paramedics responded but quickly deemed the victim was deceased.

North Denver Avenue has since been closed between N Argyle Street and N Schmeer Road while an investigation is underway.

“Preliminary information indicates the person was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene before police were called,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “No suspect information is available.”

This is a developing story.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss