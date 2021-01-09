Driver sought in deadly N Portland hit and run collision

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person has died following an early morning hit and run crash in Portland’s Kenton neighborhood.
Officers responded to a report of a person laying on the road on N Denver Avenue at the N Columbia Boulevard overpass around 6:30 a.m., according to the Portland Police Bureau. Paramedics responded but quickly deemed the victim was deceased.
North Denver Avenue has since been closed between N Argyle Street and N Schmeer Road while an investigation is underway.
“Preliminary information indicates the person was struck by a vehicle, which left the scene before police were called,” PPB said in a release Saturday. “No suspect information is available.”
This is a developing story.
