The Pamplin Media Group is a KOIN 6 News media partner

PORTLAND, Ore. (PMG) — A driver who attempted to kill pedestrians near Portland State University in 2018 is heading both to prison for 15 years, and to the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Gregory Phillip Porter, 65, has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted murder and was found to be guilty except for insanity on a third count, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office.

In May 2018, Porter ran over multiple pedestrians while driving near Southwest Sixth Avenue and Hall Street near PSU. Witnesses reported observing Porter drive his vehicle onto the sidewalk, where he struck three women pedestrians. Witnesses reported that Porter attempted to hit a group of men but was thwarted by a MAX train. All three victims sustained serious physical injuries, some of which were life threatening.

A Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge ordered that Porter be sent to the Oregon State Hospital based on a psychological evaluation put forward by his attorneys. Porter was in and out of the state hospital throughout the case and was found competent to proceed to trial in April 2022. He made his plea agreement Monday, Feb. 27.

The sentences — 20 years of psychiatric commitment and a 15-year prison sentence — are concurrent, meaning Porter has been taken to the Oregon State Hospital. Should he be released early, he would serve out the remainder of his sentence in an Oregon prison.

The court case was prosecuted by Melissa Marrero, a senior deputy district attorney for Multnomah County. Julie Jacobs was the assigned victim advocate in the case.