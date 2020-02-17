Officer t-boned by stolen truck, driver flees scene

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police Bureau officer was on patrol when his car was t-boned by a driver in a stolen truck early Monday morning.
At 12:00 a.m., the officer was going north at Southeast 2nd Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street when his car was struck on the passenger side by the driver of a pick-up going west. According to police, the driver got out of the truck and fled the scene, leaving the stolen truck behind.
The officer is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital. The driver has not yet been found, even with the assistance fof a K-9 unit. No suspect description has been released.
Police said the truck was stolen out of Vancouver on February 1. It is a Ford F-150 but no other information is being given at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call 503.823.3333. The case nuber is 200-54823.
