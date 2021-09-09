Drug dealer armed with gun arrested in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drug dealer was arrested in Portland’s Old Town on Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., officers assigned to the Neighborhood Response Team were waved down by a person who told them about a man nearby who was possibly dealing drugs while armed with a firearm. The officers followed the tip and located 38-year-old Brian Nugent — already a convicted felon — near Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.

Nugent was taken into custody once officers saw he was, in fact, armed. He was reportedly carrying a knife and two handguns, one of which was reported stolen. He was also in possession of a large number of pills that were then recovered as evidence, according to police.

The man was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for distributing controlled substance methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and theft.