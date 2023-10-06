Authorities seized almost nine kilos of suspected cocaine, nearly $50,000 in cash, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, and 25 guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Five people were arrested in the Portland metro area on Wednesday after authorities seized drugs and over two dozen guns in an operation spanning three states, according to the FBI Portland office.

The five people arrested face a conspiracy to distribute controlled substances charge, with additional charges to possible, authorities said.

Over 150 members of law enforcement in federal, state, and local agencies were involved in the operation and seized almost nine kilos of suspected cocaine, nearly $50,000 in cash, thousands of suspected fentanyl pills, and 25 guns, authorities said – noting 11 of the guns were found in one location.

“The amount of suspected fentanyl alone that we seized in this operation will make a difference in our communities. Twenty-five guns now off the streets, kilos of drugs out of circulation, that’s an impact,” said Kieran Ramsey with the FBI Portland Field Office.

Authorities seized 25 guns in a gun and drug bust spanning three states, FBI Portland said (FBI Portland.)

Ramsey added that “in a coordinated effort across three states the FBI and our partners, worked seamlessly to cut into the capabilities of these criminal enterprises and we are working hard to put the most violent offenders and facilitators behind bars for as long as we possibly can.”

FBI Portland was assisted by several law enforcement agencies including FBI Seattle and FBI Los Angeles.