PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A drug trafficker was sentenced to federal prison after a Hillsboro fatal overdose in 2021.

According to court documents, Gerardo Corrales-Aragon, 30, transported counterfeit pills from California to Oregon and those pills were taken by a 25-year-old who suffered a fatal overdose on February 3, 2021.

Later that month, authorities arrested Corrales-Aragon at a local hotel where they found 4,000 fentanyl pills, six pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol, prosecutors said.

Corrales-Aragon admitted that he had been selling drugs to a dealer in Hillsboro and had been working with Mexican drug cartels to distribute drugs in the United States, prosecutors said.

In March 2021, Corrales-Aragon and four others were indicted with conspiring to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and other charges.

It was until March 2023 that Corrales-Aragon pled guilty and agreed to a sentencing enhancement that his fentanyl distribution resulted in the death of the man in Hillsboro.

Corrales-Aragon was sentenced to 150 months, or more than 12 years, in federal prison and five years of supervised release.