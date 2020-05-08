Drugs, gun and stolen bike found in 4-person arrest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drugs, a gun and a stolen bike were found in a bust that led to the arrest of four people on Wednesday.
It began when Portland police attempted a traffic stop on Wednesday afternoon. The car sped away from the officers after quickly stopping to let two people out. Police tracked the car down a short time later and arrested the driver. The officers then found the two suspects that had gotten out of the car with other individuals at a nearby motel.
Officers found a loaded gun, over 26 grams of meth, about one gram of heroin and a stolen bike worth $1,700 during their investigation.
Four total people were arrested, including Enrique Hernandezcortez, Robert Jose Reed, Martine Barrera and a 20-year-old woman who was cited and then released. Her identity has not been made public.
The suspects now face charges including attempt to elude by vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, delivery and possession of methamphetamine as well as delivery and possession of heroin.
