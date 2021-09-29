Drugs, guns, reckless driving in cemetery ends in 1 arrest

A booking photo of Everado Llanes-Perez, who was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, on drugs and firearms charges. (MCSO/PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man accused of driving recklessly in a Portland cemetery with guns and drugs inside the car was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Portland police said an officer spotted the vehicle driving recklessly and sliding inside Rose City Cemetery just after 12 a.m.

The officer stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver. Two guns — an AR-15 pistol with a 60-round magazine and vertical laser grip — as well as cocaine and methamphetamine, were found inside the vehicle, police said.

Everado Llanes-Perez, 24, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm in a public place, possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.