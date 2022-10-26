PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After executing eight search warrants at multiple locations throughout the Portland metro area on Wednesday morning, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they obtained an abundance of drugs, weapons and cash.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators seized $420,761 in cash, three pistols, three rifles, two pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of meth, 12.7 grams of cocaine and 11.5 pounds of M30 pills totaling more than 52,000 pills.

Officials say that the warrants were obtained after several months of investigation into a trafficking organization in the metro area. Authorities said they executed the warrants in Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah counties.

Authorities reportedly arrested one person and are expected to make more arrests in the future. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they will not be releasing the names of those arrested due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, which is ongoing.