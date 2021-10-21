Drunk driver gets prison for killing father of 5 in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was around 3:45 p.m. on June 9, 2020 when Luis Morales Ramirez was on his way home from work for his oldest son’s graduation from middle school.

A large truck driven by Angel Hernandez-Cruz was headed north on Highway 99E, went off onto the gravel, overcorrected and slammed head-on into Ramirez’s car. The 37-year-old father of 5 died at the scene.

Investigators later determined Hernandez-Cruz had a blood alcohol level 3 times the legal limit — .238%. At the time of the crash he was on probation for a DUII in Salem on June 12, 2019.

Hernandez-Cruz later pleaded no contest to manslaughter, DUII and driving with a suspended license. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison — 120 months — by Judge Audrey Broyles.

Ramirez is survived by his wife, Rosalia, and 5 children – Edgar, Kenya, Alexandra, Karim, and Saralee.