DUII suspect’s crash propels boulder into parked car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The impact of a crash in Aloha sent a large landscaping boulder into a parked car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
WCSO said an impaired driver of an F-150 truck hit the rock at a high speed Thursday off SW TV Highway near the 19200 block around 11:30 p.m. The boulder launched and crashed into a Toyota Corolla parked 75 feet away leaving a large dent in the driver side door. Two people inside the Corolla were not injured, according to WCSO.
The truck continued on for about another 85 feet before it went up and over the rear of a Chevy Impala.
Ezequiel Garrido-Torres, 18, was arrested without incident and cited for DUII – Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 24.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.