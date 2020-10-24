DUII suspect’s crash propels boulder into parked car

A DUII suspect crashed into a landscaping boulder, sending it 75 feet into a parked car in Aloha October 22, 2020 (Washington County Sherif’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The impact of a crash in Aloha sent a large landscaping boulder into a parked car, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

A Chevy Impala was struck by an F-150 in Aloha October 22, 2020 (Washington County Sherif’s Office)

WCSO said an impaired driver of an F-150 truck hit the rock at a high speed Thursday off SW TV Highway near the 19200 block around 11:30 p.m. The boulder launched and crashed into a Toyota Corolla parked 75 feet away leaving a large dent in the driver side door. Two people inside the Corolla were not injured, according to WCSO.

The truck continued on for about another 85 feet before it went up and over the rear of a Chevy Impala.

Ezequiel Garrido-Torres, 18, was arrested without incident and cited for DUII – Controlled Substance, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Reckless Driving. He is scheduled to appear in court on November 24.