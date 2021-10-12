Dump truck driver convicted in fatal 2019 crash

Police on the scene of a fatal crash in Hillsboro on Nov. 25, 2019. (Hillsboro PD)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The driver of a dump truck that collided with a car in 2019 was convicted of criminally negligent homicide for the crash that left one person dead.

Patricia Marie DeAngelis was driving the dump truck on the morning of November 25, 2019 when she ran a red light at SE Baseline Street and First Avenue in Hillsboro. The dump truck slammed into a westbound car on Baseline, injuring the driver but killing his sister, 75-year-old Marilynn Maruk.

Patricia Marie DeAngelis, October 12, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Hillsboro investigators analyzed video and other factors to determine the light had been red for 7 seconds before DeAngelis slammed into the car. She told investigators she swerved to avoid a separat collision and was distracted.

The jury in Washington County convicted the 46-year-old of criminally negligent homicide. She will be sentenced December 6, 2021.