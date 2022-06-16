PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large amount of suspected fentanyl pills, cash and a firearm were found inside a stolen vehicle Monday, according to Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers reportedly seized more than 150 suspected fentanyl pills. Along with that, officers found $300 in cash and a gun.

A man and woman were arrested during the bust and were charged with multiple crimes.

Angela Hadnot was charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, identity theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Meanwhile, Christopher Mangrum was charged with charged with Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Possession of a stolen vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance,.