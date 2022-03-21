PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man and a woman were arrested after they led police on a chase in East Portland early Sunday morning, officials said.

Portland police responded to reports of a shooting near SE Lincoln Street and SE 76th Avenue.

Authorities said officers tried to stop a car that had bullet holes in it, but the duo quickly sped off. However, PPB’s Air Support Unit reportedly followed the car to NE Laurelhurst Place and NE Glisan Street.

Once there, police reportedly stopped the car using spike strips. After the car was stopped, PPB said officers confirmed the car was stolen and had been struck by a bullet.

Joseph Malliot, 28, was arrested for Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude in a Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangering.

Police say the other suspect, Lindsey Druitt, 24, was arrested for an unrelated warrant.