PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver man accused of domestic violence is facing additional charges after he entered an alleged victim’s home and led deputies on an overnight chase in a box truck that crossed state lines, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

According to deputies, Brett Chauncey, 55, entered the home of an alleged victim from a previous domestic violence incident in rural Battleground around 1 a.m.

Chauncey eventually left the home and was spotted in a box truck near Northeast Ward Road and Northeast 162nd Avenue by responding deputies. When deputies attempted to pull him over, however, he allegedly led them on a chase across the Glen Jackson Bridge, into Portland and headed east on Interstate 84 where deputies say he drove through an active construction zone.

Deputies pulled back from the chase, and the Portland Police Bureau and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office stepped in to help with air units and on-the-ground patrols who deployed tire deflation devices.

Chauncey crashed near 82nd and Columbia and tried to run from the scene, but authorities were able to stop him.

In addition to his previous charges of second-degree assault, domestic violence and first-degree malicious mischief, Chauncey is facing an attempt to elude a pursuing police vehicle charge.