PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The man hit and killed while riding an electric bike in Portland’s Hazelwood neighborhood last week has been identified, Portland police announced Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 71-year-old Michael Sprague of Portland.

Police said the crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at Northeast 100th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street. Officers found Sprague deceased at the scene.

Kenlly Leyvachi was reportedly driving a truck with a flatbed trailer when he struck Sprague before fleeing the area. Police found the truck a short time later and arrested the 41-year-old.

Leyvachi was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with first-degree manslaughter, reckless driving and hit and run.