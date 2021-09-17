Early morning hit-run injures pedestrian in Salem; 1 arrested

The scene of a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian injured in unincorporated Salem, Sept. 17, 2021. (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 23-year-old man was arrested shortly after a pedestrian was wounded by a hit-and-run driver early Friday morning in Salem.

A 911 caller reported a pedestrian had been hit at about 1:15 a.m. on Lancaster Drive NE near Hudson Avenue NE and that the driver had fled, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

Arriving deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle leaving the area, authorities said. The driver, identified as Victor Brayhe Del Rosal Garcia of Salem, was arrested.

The pedestrian — a 31-year-old man — was rushed to a hospital where he was treated for serious injuries. Deputies said he was in stable condition by Friday afternoon.

Garcia was booked into the Marion County Jail on felony hit-and-run charges.