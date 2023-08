PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person is dead following a shooting in Gresham early Saturday morning, officials said.

Just before 4 a.m., Gresham police responded to a shooting report on Southeast 188th Avenue and when they arrived they said they found a victim lying on the ground.

Eventually, authorities said the victim was declared dead and the incident is being investigated as a homicide,

Information is limited, but Gresham police said more details would be available this afternoon.