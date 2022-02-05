Early morning shooting wounds 1 on Hayden Island

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police say one man was seriously injured after a shooting early Saturday morning on Hayden Island.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. near the 1400 block of N Hayden Island Drive. PPB said a man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Police did not find a suspect and no arrests have been made.

The investigation into this shooting was still active when another shooting broke out in Northeast Portland leaving one man dead, police said.

