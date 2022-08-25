The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The victim of an early morning shooting in the East Columbia neighborhood has been revealed by Portland police.

Otis Abner, 53, was found deceased on August 6. Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1100 block of North Schmeer Road around 2 a.m. that morning.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined Abner’s manner and cause of death to be homicide by gunshot wound.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene before police arrived. There is no information on any suspects at this point.

If anyone has information about this case, contact Detective William Winters at William.Winters@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0466, or Detective Jason Koenig at Jason.Koenig@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0889, and reference case number 22-210609.