Closings
Toledo SD

Egg-throwing SUV stealer gets 5+ years in prison

Crime

Isaiah Mohr will spend 65 months in prison for November 2019 crimes

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who stole an SUV from Forest Grove, crashed into two patrol cars and then a home before running through the home throwing eggs and removing lights will spend more than five years in prison.

Isaiah Andrew Mohr was sentenced to 65 months behind bars for the incident that began Nov. 21, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

That day, Mohr stole the SUV, drove around Washington County and hit the patrol cars, giving one deputy a concussion. Then he crashed into a nearby home, then ran into a different home, where the resident hit in the bathroom until authorities were able to get her.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office car was hit before a suspect barricaded themselves in a home, November 21 2019. (WCSO)

While he was in that house, he threw eggs and removed lights. It then took a tactical team two hours to get Mohr out of the house—the SWAT team eventually went inside and found him hiding behind a furnace.

Mohr was on probation at the time. He had previously been convicted of robbery and assault in 2015.

While in prison, he’s been ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment. When he gets out, he’ll be on supervision for three years and won’t have a driver’s license for a year.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget