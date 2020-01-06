Egg-throwing SUV stealer gets 5+ years in prison

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who stole an SUV from Forest Grove, crashed into two patrol cars and then a home before running through the home throwing eggs and removing lights will spend more than five years in prison.

Isaiah Andrew Mohr was sentenced to 65 months behind bars for the incident that began Nov. 21, the Washington County District Attorney’s Office said.

That day, Mohr stole the SUV, drove around Washington County and hit the patrol cars, giving one deputy a concussion. Then he crashed into a nearby home, then ran into a different home, where the resident hit in the bathroom until authorities were able to get her.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office car was hit before a suspect barricaded themselves in a home, November 21 2019. (WCSO)

While he was in that house, he threw eggs and removed lights. It then took a tactical team two hours to get Mohr out of the house—the SWAT team eventually went inside and found him hiding behind a furnace.

Mohr was on probation at the time. He had previously been convicted of robbery and assault in 2015.

While in prison, he’s been ordered to undergo substance abuse treatment. When he gets out, he’ll be on supervision for three years and won’t have a driver’s license for a year.