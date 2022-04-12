PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly man drove himself home after he was shot in the back late Monday night in Gresham, police said.

Around 11 p.m., the man was reportedly driving when a person pulled up beside him on NW Burnside near NW Civic Drive. There — the suspect allegedly opened fire, striking the man’s vehicle several times and hitting the man in the back.

After he was shot at, officials said the man drove to his home nearby. Once Gresham police arrived, officers reportedly found the man’s car riddled with bullet holes, and they discovered the man had been hit by a bullet.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital but did not say what condition he was in.

According to authorities, the shooter was reportedly driving an SUV that was either tan, gold or brown. No arrests have reportedly been made.