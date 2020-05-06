Electric tricycle stolen from 101-year-old in Clackamas County

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen electric tricycle in Clackamas County. May 6, 2020. (CCSO)

The victim said he bought the trike for $1,624 over a year ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an electric tricycle that was reportedly stolen from a 101-year-old in Clackamas County on Monday.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft call at a mobile-home park on Southeast King Road. Deputies say the electric and pedal-powered scooter was stolen from a 101-year-old man around 10 a.m., sometime after the chains securing the trike to the man’s home had been cut.

According to the victim, he had bought the trike over a year ago for $1,624. The trike is red with black highlights.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online tip form.

