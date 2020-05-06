Electric tricycle stolen from 101-year-old in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding an electric tricycle that was reportedly stolen from a 101-year-old in Clackamas County on Monday.
The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft call at a mobile-home park on Southeast King Road. Deputies say the electric and pedal-powered scooter was stolen from a 101-year-old man around 10 a.m., sometime after the chains securing the trike to the man’s home had been cut.
According to the victim, he had bought the trike over a year ago for $1,624. The trike is red with black highlights.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the tip line at 503.723.4949 or by using the online tip form.
