Electrician faces decades in prison for money laundering

Evidence obtained by ATF agents in an investigation against Isaiah Lee Holt and Marjorie Livingston, a Portland couple accused of drug trafficking. (Courtesy: US Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A licensed electrician who is also a motivational speaker and a fitness coach is now once again a convicted felon after pleading guilty to federal charges for money laundering, drugs and guns.

Isaiah Holt faces decades in prison at his sentencing March 9, 2020, the US Attorney in Oregon’s Office said. Holt admitted conspiring to distribute and possess marijuana and cocaine in different states — which carries a maximum 20 year sentence. Money laundering also brings a maximum 20 year sentence. Illegally possessing a gun could bring 10 years in prison.

He’s also facing $1.5 million in fines.

The case

The investigation began in July 2016 and continued until his original arrest in April 2018. Holt was a licensed pot producer in Portland and diverted his legal weed into the black market, the US Attorney for Oregon’s office said.

He got 2 people to use their bank accounts to launder his illegal marijuana sales money. His out-of-state customers would deposit money into these third-party accounts, which would then be withdrawn and given to Holt.

One of the people who helped was his girlfriend, Marjorie Livingston, who purchase and registered firearms for him using her name. She’s also been indicted and is expected to plead guilty on December 16.

But after his 2018 arrest Holt kept distributing cocaine, authorities said. Between April and August 2019, undercover agents three times bought cocaine from Holt. On his way to a 4th sale, Holt spotted a police car and took off, getting rid of about 2 ounces of cocaine while trying to get away.

Holt surrendered his guns and ammunition, $46,100 in cash and will pay a judgement of $32,600.

