Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A driver allegedly trying to elude authorities collided head-on with an Oregon State Police patrol car early Friday morning.
According to Oregon State Police, deputies were attempting to stop a suspect trying to flee when a trooper positioned his vehicle on the southbound shoulder of Highway 47.
The trooper was prepared to deploy spike strips when the suspect, who was driving a white Honda Pilot that had already been hit with spike strips, came traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane — colliding with the OSP patrol vehicle head-on.
Luckily, OSP says, the trooper was out of his car at the time and walked away uninjured.
The suspect was taken into custody but no further details as to why they were trying to flee from police have been released at this time.
