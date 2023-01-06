PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man is facing charges in connection to a murder that occurred at the Embassy Suites near the Portland International Airport on November 19.

Damariae Reginald Haqq, 20, was arraigned Friday in Multnomah County County on charges of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm.

Haqq pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The victim in the Embassy Suites murder was 18-year-old Parnell Badon Jr. According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Badon suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Several police Port of Portland Police and Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the shooting at around 10 p.m. on November 19. At the time, they said as many as three people fled the scene of the crime.

The Embassy Suites is located on Northeast 82nd Avenue and is a popular spot for visitors flying in and out of Portland every day. It’s one of the closest hotels to the PDX pick-up and drop-off areas.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the PPB case detective at 503.460.4023.

Haqq will be back in court on January 17.