Medical assistance near the corner of NE 162nd and Glisan

GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were shot in Gresham Sunday afternoon, leading to a heavy police presence and a large number of medical responders.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near the corner of NE 162nd and Glisan. Gresham detectives are on the scene as the investigation unfolds.

A spokesperson for Gresham PD confirmed to KOIN 6 News there were “multiple victims.”

It is not yet clear how many people were shot nor what their conditions are.

No further details are available at this time.

KOIN 6 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as events develop.