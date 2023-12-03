GRESHAM, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple people were shot in Gresham Sunday afternoon, leading to a heavy police presence and a large number of medical responders.
The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday near the corner of NE 162nd and Glisan. Gresham detectives are on the scene as the investigation unfolds.
A spokesperson for Gresham PD confirmed to KOIN 6 News there were “multiple victims.”
It is not yet clear how many people were shot nor what their conditions are.
No further details are available at this time.
