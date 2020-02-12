Employee hit, injured in midst of tow lot carjacking

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A towing company employee was injured after being hit in the midst of carjacking, according to Portland police.

Early Wednesday morning, Jack Durrett told KOIN 6 News his son was run over while someone stole a car from inside the 21st Century Towing lot, where his son is employed. Police later confirmed someone broke into a storage lot and stole a vehicle, during which an employee was struck and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Durrett said his son, Joshua, was pulling up to the Century 21st lot with a tow truck pulling a car around 2:30 a.m. Durrett said as Joshua pulled up to the gate, he heard a vehicle rev up from inside. Thinking it was a co-worker, Joshua went to unlock the gate. The suspect then rammed the gate open and hit Joshua before taking off with the stolen car, according to Durrett.

Durrett said his son has a concussion, broken collar bone, road rash and bruises but has returned home.

This is an active investigation, according to police. KOIN 6 News will update this as soon as more information is available.