PPB: Arson suspected after empty police car burns

A Portland Police vehicle was set on fire as it was awaiting repairs. Saturday November 28, 2020 (PPB).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland Police patrol car that was parked and awaiting body repairs was severely damaged after it was caught fire Saturday night.

Portland Police Bureau said in a press release that North Precinct officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a city fleet parking lot at the 800 block of North Graham Street on report of a vehicle on fire. Portland Fire and Rescue came and put out the flames of what was a fully marked 2018 Portland Police Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle, officials said. The car had been in a minor crash and was towed there for repairs.

The car’s interior was heavily damaged. While the cause of the fire is under investigation, police said they suspect arson and an Arson Investigator is doing a follow-up.

So far, no arrests were made nor any suspect information available.

This is a developing story. KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes available.